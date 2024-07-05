Shares

Twenty-four lecturers from Kenyan Universities have graduated from the second cohort of the Microsoft Africa Development Centre’s (ADC) upskilling program. The program, which was launched in partnership with Microsoft Leap, exposed the lecturers to rigorous training on technological advancements and technical issues.

The 12-week program brought together faculty from institutions across the country. These include Zetech University, Kabarak University, Multimedia University, JKUAT, St Paul’s University, Strathmore University, USIU, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, and Meru University.

Throughout the program, participating faculty members were assigned projects that combined AI, software engineering principles, and modern learning designs. These projects allowed them to understand better how a developer team operates in practice. This culminated in a project competition where the faculty was required to develop a solution that required an understanding of software development principles, AI, and the considerations made by software engineers.

The faculty upskilling program is part of Microsoft ADC’s mission to improve the tech talent pipeline. This includes initiatives such as campus tours, the Game of Learners competition for university students, and curriculum reviews for technology-related courses in universities. ADC recently launched a cyber-security skills enhancement initiative in collaboration with Cyber Shujaa to train students on cyber-security fundamentals.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Irene Githinji, Education Engagements Lead at Microsoft ADC said, “We are delighted that all 24 lecturers who began the program have graduated because it aims to improve faculty skills in teaching and research, as the world seeks to do more with the power of artificial intelligence. The program’s impact can be felt in lecturers’ classrooms, universities, and beyond by fostering collaboration and innovation. Our overall educational goal is to create a strong pipeline of capable individuals who will help to advance Africa’s technology landscape.”

Speaking about the initiative, Yolanda Natal-Santos, Director of Microsoft Leap said, “Through our continued collaboration with the ADC, we’ve successfully delivered in-depth learning experiences for local faculty to help them thrive in our increasingly digital world. This program’s impact is two-fold: advancing individual careers while also strengthening educational institutions, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation.”