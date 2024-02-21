Shares

Visa has announced the appointment of Chad Pollock as Cluster Country Manager and Vice President for East Africa.

Chad Pollock is a seasoned leader with a diverse background across the finance, technology, and energy industries. Prior to his new role Chad served as Vice President, Head of Global Client Strategy & Operations. During this time, he successfully spearheaded the development of business analytics and commercial operations for Visa’s largest international clients. Chad has a Bachelor’s Degree in Systems Engineering and a Master of Science in Engineering Management.

Senior Vice President at Visa and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Aida Diarra said, “We are excited to welcome Chad in his new role. We believe that his experience will help us achieve our goals of driving the digitalization of payments and financial inclusion in the region. His appointment is in line with our vision to continue to build a solid regional team by matching unique strengths and talents with critical business opportunities.”