Google has announced that Bard, its AI-powered language model, is now supports over 40 languages and is accessible in more than 230 countries and territories. Bard users can now generate images in Bard in most countries, and use Gemini Pro in any language, country and territory Bard currently supports.

Previously available in English, Gemini Pro, the language model powering Bard, now supports over 40 languages and is accessible in more than 230 countries and territories.

Bard now offers image generation in English for most countries around the world and at no cost. This new capability is powered by the updated Imagen 2 model, which is designed to balance quality and speed, delivering high-quality, photorealistic outputs. Users just need to type in a description, like create an image of a dog riding a surfboard and Bard will generate custom, wide-ranging visuals to help bring your idea to life.

Consistent with Google’s AI Principles, image generation has been designed with responsibility in mind. For instance, to ensure there’s a clear distinction between visuals created with Bard and original human artwork, Bard uses SynthID to embed digitally identifiable watermarks into the pixels of generated images.