Absa Bank has announced a Ksh. 15 million sponsorship for the upcoming Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO) Golf Tournament, making it the tournament’s official banking partner.

As part of this sponsorship, KES10 million will go directly towards organisation of the tournament. With Ksh. 5 million being utilized for various media and experiential activities to create memorable moments for those attending and following the tournament. With this sponsorship, Absa Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to promoting national development through sports tourism and women empowerment.

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open provides a platform for talented female golfers from around the world to showcase their skills and compete against each other at Vipingo Ridge, one of the most scenic golf courses on the continent. Set to take place from February 8 to 11, MKLO is the first leg in a series of 31 tournaments in 20 different countries that form part of the Ladies European Tour 2024 calendar.

Absa Bank Kenya’s Consumer Banking Director, Moses Muthui, said: “We are delighted to play a significant role in Magical Kenya Ladies Open, which presents a unique opportunity for us to tell the stories of determination and resilience by the lady golfers, both locally and globally, while also extending our rich golfing heritage in Kenya. Over the years, golf has not only put Kenya on the global map as a hub for sports tourism but has also fostered the growth of local talent. Building on this success story, we fully appreciate the tremendous opportunities that the Magical Kenya Ladies Open presents, both for nurturing local talent and for stimulating enterprise. We are excited to embark on this journey, where sports tourism, and women empowerment go hand in hand.”

As a bank that values inclusivity and empowerment, the MKLO stands as a catalyst for creating a more diverse, accessible, and inclusive stage for women’s golf in the region. In addition, and in recognition of the challenging economic environment, the influx of spectators and visitors also contributes to increased business activity among local enterprises, enhancing Kilifi County’s economic prospects.

The tournament has attracted top golfers, including German Alexandra Försterling who won the 2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open and the 2023 Mallorca Ladies Open, the 2023 Amundi German Masters champion Kristýna Napoleaová from Czech Republic, 2023 MKLO runner-up Alice Hewson from England, third-place finisher April Angurasaranee from Thailand and last year’s hole-in-one sensation, Swedish Lisa Pettersson.

Five Kenyan amateur golfers have been confirmed for the tournament. The quintet, comprising Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Channelle Wangari, Jacqueline Walter, and Kellie Gachaga will compete amongst a field of 108 participants from around the world in the only women’s professional golf tournament in East Africa.