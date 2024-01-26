Shares

National airline Kenya Airways is celebrating 47 years of existence this year and as part of its anniversary celebrations, it is offering by offering customers 15% discounts on tickets to various destinations across its network.

The airline had its inaugural flight in February 1977 and has been flying from its hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, since then.

“As we mark this 47th anniversary, we extend our deepest gratitude to our valued customers who have been an integral part of our journey. We are delighted to introduce exclusive offers to out valued customers for being a part of our success,” said Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka

Kenya Airways was recently ranked as Africa’s second most efficient airline in a global on-time performance review of airlines and airports. The latest On-Time Performance Review report by aviation analytics company Cirium reveals that the airline attained an impressive 71.86 per cent on-time arrival rate out of 41,905 completed flights in 2023.

Kenya Airways (KQ) is a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 42 destinations worldwide, 35 of which are in Africa. KQ’s fleet comprises of wide-body Boeing aircraft that includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner and narrow-body Embraer E190 aircraft.

Kenya Airways 47 years discount details