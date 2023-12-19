Shares

Equity Bank Kenya has been recognized as the top global performer by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) at the 2023 Climate Assessment for Financial Institutions (CAFI) Awards for Climate Reporting.

Equity Bank reported the highest number of transactions for climate-related financing among the 258 participating financial institutions globally. CAFI is a tool developed by the IFC to enable its clients and partners across 210 countries to report on their financing activities for climate-related projects.

Equity Bank Kenya supported a total of 47,593 households and businesses in adopting adaptive and mitigating solutions to address the negative impacts of climate change. The support ranged from climate loan facilities as low as KES 6,000 for purchasing energy-efficient cookstoves in the retail sector to as high as Kes 8.54 billion to finance renewable energy distribution from renewable sources, including hydro, geothermal, and wind. These efforts have resulted in an overall reduction of 39,917.4 tons of CO2eq annually.