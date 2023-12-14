Shares

Old Mutual has launched Motor Premier Cover, an insurance package targeting high-end motor vehicles.

The cover caters to the unique needs of both private and commercial vehicles with a value of KES3 million or more and up to 15 years old.

The package includes enhanced free benefit limits, an excess protector for private vehicles, a spare wheel and tool kit cover, a side mirror cover, and a complimentary personal accident cover for commercial vehicle drivers and turnboys.

It also boasts competitive pricing and 24-hour road rescue services post-accident, providing customers with exceptional value and peace of mind.

Old Mutual’s George Odinga, General Manager Reinsurance and Underwriting, said, “At Old Mutual, we are dedicated to pioneering the future of insurance, and that commitment drives us to constantly innovate. Our latest product exemplifies this dedication, offering unparalleled benefits tailored for owners of high-end and commercial vehicles. By pushing the boundaries of traditional insurance, we strive to provide not just coverage, but a comprehensive and customized experience that aligns seamlessly with the evolving needs of our clients.”

Meanwhile, as part of the festive season celebrations, Old Mutual has partnered with CFAO Motors Kenya Limited to extend exclusive benefits to Old Mutual’s Motor Premier customers. This collaboration includes a complimentary mechanical check for all CFAO models to ensure optimal vehicle performance.

Additionally, customers will enjoy a 15% service discount on labour and parts for repairs, offering cost-effective solutions to maintain their high-end vehicles.

The limited-time holiday offer is available until the end of January 2024, presenting customers with a unique opportunity to safeguard their valuable assets while enjoying additional perks from Old Mutual and CFAO Motors Kenya.