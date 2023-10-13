Shares

Musician Maryanne Imani has embarked on a groundbreaking endeavor with the launch of “Freedom Lounge.” With the tagline ” healing together” This transformative program aims to empower individuals who have faced challenging life journeys to heal, break free from their chains, and embrace newfound freedom.

“Freedom Lounge” is a program where Maryanne leverages her current studies of counseling psychology at Daystar University, her background in media and as a gospel musician all in pursuit to fulfill purpose as per her inspiration in Isaiah 61:1.

Freedom lounge guests volunteer to bravely allow us into their lives,share their stories authentically & unashamed,addressing deep emotional, psychological, spiritual, and physical wounds . Hoping to rewrite their stories in the new found freedom journey… Through which Maryanne hopes that the audience will be inspired & have hope in their own lives as they watch the show.

“Healing the broken child” JB Masanduku the road to self discovery is the first episode that was released on 8th October,A very touching and emotional story by JB. Maryanne explores various options for him to explore various parts of his life and dig deep into his childhood where it all begun.

The first episodes of ” Freedom Lounge” breaks stereotypes by showcasing men who authentically and unashamedly seek freedom and healing, challenging the society norms .A new episode will be released every week and will also iinclude women.

The inspiration for “Freedom Lounge” was drawn from Maryanne’s hit single, #LordReign, which resonated deeply with people facing their own chains and seeking liberation. Realizing the genuine need for freedom, healing, and breaking chains, Maryanne saw the opportunity to create a space where transformation could happen beyond music.