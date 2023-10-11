Shares

UBA Bank has announced the launch of a Braille account opening form in a significant step towards enhancing accessibility of banking services to visually impaired persons.

The account opening form provides them with a tailored solution to access banking services independently and with ease. This initiative reflects the bank’s core values of inclusivity, diversity, and customer-centricity.

UBA Kenya recognizes the role of the banking sector in Kenya in championing financial inclusion. Through this initiative, the bank reaffirms its dedication to fostering an inclusive society where all members have the opportunity to participate in the economic and social progress of the nation.

UBA Kenya actively engaged key stakeholders to ensure the success of this pioneering initiative. The Bank worked closely with organizations such as the Kenya Society for the Blind, Kenya Bankers Association, and the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE). This collaboration was been instrumental in shaping their approach and ensuring that their services met the unique needs of our visually impaired customers. The bank’s staff have also been trained to ensure they are aware of the required procedures to handle Visually impaired customers visiting the branch for banking services.

Chike Isiuwe, MD/CEO UBA Kenya Bank had this to say, “We are proud to pioneer the introduction of Braille Account Opening Forms in Kenya. Our commitment to accessibility and inclusivity is at the forefront of our operations. This initiative reflects our determination to provide banking services that cater to the diverse needs of our customers. This is why we have made our account opening process accessible to the visually impaired because we believe everyone deserves equal access to financial services. The Braille form offers convenient and accessible banking to the visually impaired.”

Mr. Henry Wanyoike said, “Living with Visual Impairment, we have always been at the mercy of the reader or guide when we want to access services like open accounts for ourselves, but this account opening form has come to solve the problem of access which has previously been a huge limiting factor for people like me who are visually impaired. With this initiative, UBA has promoted our ideal of inclusivity and has helped to put back freedom in our hands while opening us up to the variety of opportunities and options available to us.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 35,000 employees group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.