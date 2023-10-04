Shares

National Carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) and airBaltic (BT) has announced an interline agreement that will boost connectivity and give customers more travel options between Africa and the Baltic countries.

airBaltic, the flag carrier of Latvia, has experienced growth in the Baltics as well as internationally and currently connects the Baltic region to more than 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus.

Under the interline agreement, Kenya Airways will extend its reach in Europe via Amsterdam, Paris, and Dubai. The agreement further enables airBaltic passengers to book a through ticket to Nairobi and enjoy seamless connections to Kenya Airways destinations across Africa including Uganda, Tanzania, Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa among many other regional points across Africa.

Kenya Airways, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu, “This partnership gives us an opportunity to explore and extend our reach in Europe, further diversifying our routes as we work towards serving our customers better. Our aim is to provide connectivity for Kenya Airways customers and provide them with more travel choices across Europe”.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are often mentioned as The Baltic countries but the three are independent countries with a total population of approximately 6 million. All three countries are members of the European Union and are classified as high-income economies by the World Bank and maintain a very high Human Development Index.

Speaking on the announcement, Thomas Ramdahl, SVP Network Management at airBaltic, said: “In order to give our customers additional flexibility and travel options, we are glad team up with Kenya Airways. By working together, we can give our customers seamless connectivity and more options when booking their travel between Africa and the Baltics.”

Kenya Airways and airBaltic believe that this partnership will redefine the travel experience, bringing new opportunities and convenience to passengers while strengthening ties between Kenya and Latvia.