More than 1200 pupils at Maweni Primary School in Nyali sub-County, Mombasa have received a major boost after Absa Bank Kenya distributed desks and chairs in a move aimed at boosting inclusion and optimal learning environment for underprivileged learners.

Under its Education and Skills citizenship pillar, the bank has visited schools in different parts of the country to identify pertinent needs which, if addressed, could improve the learning environment and attendance which directly enhances the academic performance among the pupils.

Speaking during a handover event at the school, Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Abdi Mohamed said the activity aligns with the bank’s commitment to make a positive impact in communities and societies in which it operates.

On his part, Maweni Primary School headteacher, Mr Gullani Oscar thanked the bank and expressed optimism about the children’s future saying the donation is a worthwhile investment that will enhance the school’s learning facilities and improve access to all-round learning in the area.

As part of its Education and Skills citizenship agenda, and through its Computers for Schools project, the bank has in addition equipped over 50 schools across the country with modern computer labs fitted with repurposed furniture and fully networked desktops. The project aims to equip the leaners with the requisite digital skills and capabilities from an early stage.

Absa has installed ten computer labs across the Coastal region, reaching over 8,000 school-going children. The bank has provided basic facilities such as desks and chairs as part of its Education and Skills citizenship pillar with the aim of boosting inclusion and a conducive learning environment.

