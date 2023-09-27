Shares

Communications consultancy, Woodrow, has appointed David Karega as Head of its East and Southern Africa operations. Woodrow is a business headquartered in London and has recently won major contracts with philanthropic organisations in East and Southern Africa.

Karega joins from Ogilvy Africa, where he spent close to five years, most recently as Deputy Managing Partner for PR & Influence. He will work out of Woodrow’s Nairobi office, reporting into Woodrow’s CEO & Founder, Charlie Tarr. Karega has more than 13 years’ experience in the industry, leading teams in the UK, West and East Africa.

Woodrow has a long history of operation across Africa and in fact, the company’s origins began there when Founder and CEO Charlie Tarr set up a press office for the Liberian government in the wake of an Ebola outbreak. Current clients in the region include international conglomerate Janus Continental Group, and Hormuud Telecom.

Woodrow has been recognised by industry for its campaigns, such as helping to achieve key worker recognition for hundreds of thousands of transport workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Woodrow’s London HQ was voted as one of the capital’s best workspaces in 2022 by the Evening Standard. Its team now numbers 30 across offices in London, New York, and Nairobi.

Charlie Tarr, Woodrow’s CEO & Founder commenting on Karega’s appointment: “We’ve been bowled over by his energy, enthusiasm and belief in our mission. Woodrow has worked on campaigns of vital significance across the region, and with major new client wins, expectations are heightened, and we relish the opportunity. On a personal note, he also shares my strong desire to give back to young professionals in Kenya and beyond – more to come on that soon.”