James Gichuru Macharia has emerged as the second winner of the KES 1 million prize in the Absa Bank Kenya Deposit and Win campaign. The award is part of the promotion dubbed “Imarika na Assist ya Mita”, which is part of Absa Bank’s activation of the Premier League as the Official Banking Partner in Africa.

Macharia, who hails from Nyandarua doubles up as a farmer, small goods trader and a hotel owner. He narrated that he opened a Paybill account with the Bank in 2022 to handle payments from his business ventures. Little did he know this would be his ticket to winning the KES 1 million grand prize.

He said, “I was pleasantly surprised when I got a call from the Customer Care team informing me that I was the lucky winner. I look forward to saving more with the Absa Digital Savings Account which offers interest of up to 9% annually.”

The announcement comes barely a month after the Bank rewarded Wilson Kinyua, a 26-year-old clinician and father of one from Witeithie Estate in Thika Town with a similar grand prize of KES 1 million.

The Deposit and Win campaign is aimed at empowering Absa’s retail and business clients with a financial boost to achieve their dream goals and aspirations.

Absa Bank Head of Premier and Liabilities, Mr Simon Gachahi said, “We are excited about the new Premier League season which gives us a unique platform to engage our audiences, drawing on football as their passion point. As a brand, we are intentional about connecting with them in a relevant and authentic way in addition to giving our customers the right “assist” to achieve their financial goals, just like in football.”

Launched in May 2023, the three-month promotion saw customers’ names earn an entry into the monthly draw for every deposit they made in an Absa current or savings account. In addition to the KES 1 million monthly grand prize, the Bank was doubling deposits for 10 lucky winners with up to KES100,000 every month. One more lucky KES1 million winner is yet to be announced.