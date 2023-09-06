Shares

Unity Homes has announced a partnership with Absa Bank Kenya that will see potential home buyers to acquire houses in Tatu City through the affordable housing financing scheme.

The collaboration will see Absa Bank provide Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company (KMRC)-backed mortgages with terms of up to 25 years. Through the partnership, potential home buyers will acquire one-bedroom housing units in the prestigious Tatu City for an average of KES 49,500 per month at a 9.5% fixed interest rate for the first nine years. The price of the modern apartments starts at KES 5,950,000. Home buyers will also be required to raise the minimum 10% deposit to qualify for mortgage consideration.

The project size under consideration is 600 units of one-bedroom houses. Unity Homes is also currently constructing another 1200 affordable homes, with an additional 3000 units planned for development, all in line with the Government of Kenya’s affordable housing agenda.

The mortgage application is open to Kenyan citizens who are either salaried or self-employed with verifiable income. The mortgage amount will be determined by the property price and what the applicant qualifies for.

Unity Homes Executive Director, Jason Horsey, said, “To be considered, employed customers must present a letter from their employer or an employee contract, a KRA pin, a letter of offer from Unity Homes, three-month pay slips, and 12-month certified bank statements. Self-employed individuals, on the other hand, will be required to present a business registration or certificate of incorporation, 12 months of audited financials, relevant business permits, a KRA Pin, a letter of offer, and 12 months of certified bank statements. These documents will be submitted to Absa Bank for qualification and due diligence.”

Peter Mutua, Customer Network Director from Absa Bank Kenya said: “As a partner for growth for our customers, we are committed to walking the homeownership journey with them every step of the way, and this partnership is aligned to that agenda. We were greatly impressed by the quality of the homes Unity Homes is building in Tatu City, which qualifies them to be a great investment for any Kenyan for years to come. Unity Homes has lived up to its reputation for delivering investment- grade housing, which has seen them develop great communities in Tatu City. Further, as an experienced player in the mortgage industry, we not only create customer-centered mortgage products, but we also go above and beyond, walking alongside them as they make one of their biggest financial investment decisions.”

As a participating bank in the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company, Absa offers affordable home loans with 9.5% interest rates targeting low and middle-income earners. The bank offers some of the longest mortgage terms in the industry, running up to 25 years, with up to 90% financing.