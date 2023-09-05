Shares

Kenyan athletes have regularly performed on the biggest stages in world sports.

Several high-profile names have risen from the African nation to win gold medals, world titles and sporting accolades. From athletics to boxing these are some of the most famous Kenyan athletes ever.

1. Eliud Kipchoge (Athletics)

Long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge is one of Kenya’s most decorated athletes of all time. The 38-year-old’s career has spanned across two decades and he has won gold medals in some of the most prestigious athletics events.

On his World Championships debut in 2003 in Paris, Kipchoge won gold in the men’s 5,000-metre final. The elite athlete followed up his success with Olympic golds in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic finals – both for the 5,000 metres.

In addition, the Kenyan runner has performed at the highest level at marathons worldwide. So far in his career, Kipchoge has won 15 marathons from London to Chicago. Moreover, the runner holds the current world record for marathon times. He completed the feat in 2022 at the Berlin Marathon, completing the circuit in 2 hours, 1 minute and 9 seconds.

2. Robert Wangila (Boxing)

Kenya has produced many amateur and professional boxers, but few were as successful as Robert Wangila. The welterweight fighter broke several records and won some elite titles during his short-lived career.

Wangila rose to fame as a champion African boxer in 1987 when he won gold at the 1987 All-Africa Games in the featherweight division. But, one year later at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Wangila made history by winning the gold medal. After Wangila defeated French fighter Laurent Boudouani by knockout. As a result, he became the only African boxer in sub-Saharan Africa, outside of South Africa, to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

3. Tylor Ongwae (Basketball)

Tyler Ongwae is one of Kenya’s greatest-ever basketball players. The small forward featured for Louisiana–Monroe University in the US but was undrafted in the NBA in 2015. However, the 32-year-old forged a strong professional career in Europe and represented the likes of Bakken Bears in Sweden.

Also, Ongwae made a strong impact on the Kenyan national team. In the 2019 FIBA AfroCan finals, Ongwae was the top scorer in the competition as he led Kenya to a silver medal – the nation’s best-ever finish.

4. Paul Wekesa (Tennis)

Of the few male tennis players to come from Keyna, Paul Wekesa stood out as the best. During his ten-year professional career in the ATP, Wekesa reached a record-high rank of 100 in May 1995.

In singles, Wekesa is also the only ever Kenyan player to feature at a tennis Grand Slam. The 58-year-old played at all four majors and reached the second round of the Australian Open in 1989.

However, Wekesa’s doubles career was more decorated. He won three ATP doubles titles and reached the quarter-finals of the 1992 Australian Open.