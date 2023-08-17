Shares

Erick Asuma has stepped down as the Hisa CEO with Eric Jackson taking over. Asuma is the co-founder and the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO). While Jackson was previously leading the product and innovation team and will take over as the new CEO, effective immediately.

Eric Jackson brings a wealth of experience to his new role as CEO of Hisa. With a proven track record in the technology sector, Jackson has a deep understanding of leveraging technology to solve everyday challenges. His previous executive roles and successful entrepreneurial ventures with MediaPal and Nano Digital have positioned him as the ideal candidate to lead Hisa’s next phase of growth and innovation.

“I am honoured to continue to drive the Hisa mission as its new CEO and build upon the solid foundation established by Erick Asuma,” said Eric Jackson. “Hisa is at the forefront of revolutionizing investment solutions, and I am thrilled to guide the company in its next phase of growth. Together, we will further enhance our technological capabilities, expand our market presence, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Erick Asuma was instrumental in setting up Hisa and shaping its vision since its inception in October 2020. With his leadership, the company has achieved remarkable milestones, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and establishing strategic partnerships to enable the company.

“I am immensely proud of the journey we have embarked on at Hisa. It has been an incredible experience leading such a talented and dedicated team,” said Erick Asuma. “As I step down from my role as CEO, I am confident that Hisa will continue its path to success under the guidance of Eric Jackson. His expertise and vision align perfectly with the company’s goals, and I have no doubt that Hisa’s future is bright.”

The transition in leadership comes at an exciting time for Hisa, as the company is experiencing substantial growth and increasing demand for its investment services. The company now has over 25,000 registered investors who have traded over $2M across different asset classes including Kenyan stocks, US Stocks and US ETFs.