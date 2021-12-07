Shares

Hisa Technologies has unveiled the Hisa mobile app that allows anyone in Kenya to invest in US stocks and ETFs directly from their phones using mobile money.

Kenyans now have the chance to own fractional shares of companies like Apple, Tesla, Google and many more. Through the Hisa App, users can get real-time market updates, follow market discussions, read business and finance news and listen to hundreds of podcasts.

The FinTech company, in partnership with Faida Investment Bank, also recently announced a go ahead from Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to offer fractional investing in US Stocks and ETFs and Kenyans stocks. This will be in partnership with US-based global brokerage infrastructure DriveWealth.

With DriveWealth’s real-time fractional trading technology, Hisa users can invest in fractional shares of U.S. stocks. The move will benefit educational content such as news, podcasts and user generated discussions geared toward improving financial health directly through the app.

DriveWealth’s partnership with Hisa marks an additional milestone for the company as it progresses its mission to democratize investing throughout Africa. This follows DriveWealth’s recent partnership with Chipper Cash, which brought first-time access to investing in U.S. equities in Uganda, and soon in Nigeria and South Africa.

Hisa plans to diversify the investment options on the platform to include Kenyan stocks, money market funds, bonds and CFDs. Through its media arm The Kenyan Wallstreet, Hisa will continue to provide educational content and timely financial information to help its users in making sound investment decisions.

“Today, we are very excited to launch Hisa App, which will allow Kenyans to invest in their favourite companies such as Tesla, Google, Apple, Microsoft and more. In an increasingly connected global village driven by smartphone penetration and mobile money, our vision is to allow anyone across the continent to access different global investment options,” said Erick Asuma, Co-founder and CEO.