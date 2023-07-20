Shares

Absa Bank has indicated that it is dropping customers’ fees on all transactional notification messages (SMS) and E-statements.

Under its new business strategy, the Bank’s priority is to become a consumer financial services business that is fit for the modern-day by benchmarking its consumer business to what the market offers and what consumers need. This ensures the Bank is connected to present and evolving consumer needs.

A critical agenda under this new strategy is establishing best-in-class customer experience and digital propositions while modernizing Absa’s systems towards cutting-edge, cloud-based technologies.

In addition, and as a way of enhancing its customers’ financial well-being, the Bank recently introduced the Absa Digital Savings Account that offers consumers a superior interest rate of 9% per annum with monthly interest payouts on their savings.

Mr Simon Gachahi, the Head of Premier and Liabilities at Absa Bank Kenya, said, “As Absa, we take feedback from our customers seriously and strive to provide them with the best possible service and competitive products. Our key priority remains to become a truly customer-obsessed financial institution, a place where the customer is at the centre of every decision, giving them a voice and a platform to shape Absa’s products and services with their evolving needs in mind. By implementing this waiver, Absa is conscious of the need to boost our customers’ overall satisfaction and the growing need to cushion them from unnecessary costs. Ultimately, Absa’s ambition is to be a digital-first bank that is well-positioned to compete in today’s digital world.”