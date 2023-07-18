Shares

Wilson Kinyua has won Ksh.1 Million in the Absa Bank Deposit and Win campaign. Wilson is a 26-year-old clinician from Witeithie Estate in Thika Town

The promotion dubbed, “Imarika na Assist ya Mita” is part of Absa Bank’s activation of the Premier League (PL) as the Official Banking Partner of the PL in Africa. Just like in football, the campaign is aimed at empowering Absa customers, whether retail or business clients, with the financial assist to achieve their dream goals and aspirations.

The three-month promotion, which was launched in May 2023, has seen customers earn an entry into the monthly draw for every deposit they make in an Absa current or savings account. In addition to the Kes 1 million monthly grand prize, the Bank is doubling deposits for 10 lucky winners up to Kes 100,000 every month.

Kinyua joined the Bank as a customer in 2022 after a friend challenged him to open an official business account to establish a financial history. Afterwards, he started depositing payments from clients through his business pay bill channel after receiving a mobile notification from Absa on how to enter the promotion. He plans to reinvest his winning back to the business which provides primary healthcare services to an average of 30 people daily.

Expressing his gratitude, Kinyua said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the community for their continued support and trust in my services. I am also immensely thankful to Absa for recognizing and rewarding my loyalty. The funds will help me grow and expand my business. I encourage other aspiring entrepreneurs to consider a financial partner that not only caters to their business but also offers the various benefits they can take advantage of.”

Absa Bank’s Head of Premier and Liabilities, Mr Simon Gachahi said: “Our sponsorship of the Premier League gives us a unique platform to engage our audiences, drawing on their football passion point and connecting with them in a relevant and authentic way. It further enables us to demonstrate our brand purpose through product proof points that give our customers the right assist to achieve their financial goals.”

As the Official Banking Partner of the English Premier League in Africa, Absa connects Kenyans with rewarding experiences, such as hosting several PL legends and pundits in the country, to demonstrate the spirit of Africanacity through football which is a passion point for many across the continent.