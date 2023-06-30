Shares

A spoiler: yes, the bookmaker certainly deserves your attention. And there are plenty of arguments for that.

To be mercifully brief, we have chosen 7 reasons, covering various aspects — from the quick Betsafe Kenya registration to the lavish free bet bonus.

Reason 1: Top-Level Service

Whatever business you deal with — laundry, car wash, or online betting — the quality of customer service is of utmost importance in every case.

Betsafe treats each client as a VIP, no matter how much money a player leaves on the platform.

The bookie provides round-the-clock customer support via call center, email, and live chat with minimum response time.

There՚s a spacious FAQ section where you՚ll find comprehensive answers to any questions about platform usage.

The company treats your money with special reverence, storing it in the most reliable banking institutions.

Betsafe protects your personal data with the highest degree of diligence, using the most advanced technical means for its security.

The bookmaker has a history of decades and, apart from Kenya, has licensed operations in many regions worldwide.

Betsafe has repeatedly been recognized as the best customer services operator in the global gambling industry, winning numerous awards yearly, such as the EGR Operator Awards, the EGR Nordics Awards, and the EGR Italy Awards.

Reason 2: Speedy Sign-Up

The unclear, long, multi-stage registration process can confuse and frustrate players at their first acquaintance with a betting site.

Betsafe saves you from all of the above. Its online sign-up form contains only 3 fields: mobile number, password, and password confirmation. The password may comprise any characters from at least 4.

Also, the company offers an even faster way to register — create an account via SMS. All you have to do is text “Betsafe” to 23333.

The bookie will send you a login password in a reply message. Once logged in, you can reset the password by changing it to your own.

Reason 3: Instant Payments

At Betsafe Kenya, you can carry out payment transactions in a few clicks, and the money is credited instantly.

As for deposits, they can be made both on the platform and in the app of mobile service M-PESA through the paybill number.

With a lower limit of only 49 KES, the deposit amount is credited within moments after your confirmation.

Regarding processing speed, Betsafe՚s deposits can compete only with its withdrawals. If the bookmaker makes you wait beyond 30 minutes, feel free to contact the support team.

You can pick up winnings through your wallet on the site or pull out funds in turbo mode via SMS.

Reason 4: Betting for Every Taste

Even if you arrive at the website solely for sports betting, you might be tempted by other gaming options.

The platform is handy for those without experience but craving online casinos. Betsafe has chosen a moderate number of captivating slots, each available in the “Try Game” mode without real money and registration.

Supporters of simulated games can try their luck in several categories, including virtual number games, V-League matches every 2 minutes, and computer-generated events in different sports.

And, of course, the sportsbook. For ease of use, the platform has filters and search boxes, assisting you in finding the right markets, countries, competitions, and schedules.

Kenyan users can also check availability and participate in Supa6 games and regular jackpot contests.

Reason 5: Prompt Wagering

Wagering is quick and simple at Betsafe. The most time-consuming thing here is deciding which pre-match or in-play market to choose.

Clicking on the odds automatically creates your online ticket. All that remains is defining the stake size and confirming the bet by hitting the respective button.

Or you can not even go to the platform and put your wager by SMS. Just text “GAMES” to 23333 to obtain a list of available events. Then, make your prediction by sending the game ID, selection, and the bet amount to the same shortcode. For example, 1420#2#100.

Currently, you can use SMS betting for a range of markets, including Correct Score, Half Time/Full Time, MultiBet, and Both Teams To Score. More options are coming soon.

Reason 6: Superb Mobile App

Another important reason to pay close attention to Betsafe is its excellent mobile application.

Although it՚s now only available to Android owners in Kenya, the app has everything you need to make gambling convenient and enjoyable.

Taking up very little space on your phone, Betsafe՚s mobile software is a full-fledged betting platform with all the necessary functionality.

You don՚t need to wander through app stores in search of the application; the direct link for downloading is on the bookmaker՚s website. The product is absolutely free and safe.

Users appreciate the app՚s great look and feel, high performance, and fast loading.

Reason 7: Ample Free Bets

The company generously gives its Kenyan customers Free Bet, and you can claim this bonus from the moment you register on the platform.

You will receive a reward for making a small deposit, at least 20 KES, and placing stakes equal to your initial deposit on any event with odds from 3.00.

The bonus amount is worth 100% of the deposit՚s value and can reach 1,000 KES.

You can get more free bets by taking part in another promotion. To qualify for the bonus, you must put at least 5 wagers on Virtual Sports or V-Leagues for 100 KES.

If your bets fail, 50% of your weekly bet losses will be refunded as free bets.

Wrapping Up

We named only 7, but there could be many more reasons to choose Betsafe. The bookmaker with such a reputation and credibility is surely worth your attention.

If you have any questions or doubts, you can browse the site, drop a few lines in the live chat, or call the toll-free 24-hour line. You՚ll get immediate help from the best customer services operator.