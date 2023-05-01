Shares

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) has unveiled the third cohort of African women leaders who are set to join its flagship program, the Amujae Initiative.

The initiative was launched in 2020 by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf with the aim of inspiring and preparing women to unapologetically take up roles and excel in the highest echelons of public leadership and, crucially, to bring other women along.

The third cohort is made up of 12 women leaders from 10 countries across the African continent. They include current government ministers, members of parliament, senior government advisors, and activists engaged with issues ranging from economic development to gender equality and youth empowerment.

These talented women will build upon the foundations laid by the first two cohorts of Amujae Leaders and will be supported by a distinguished group of Amujae Coaches, including former heads of state and leaders of international institutions, who provide insight and guidance drawn from their invaluable experience in public leadership.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said: “I am incredibly proud to be welcoming the EJS Center’s third cohort of Amujae Leaders. These 12 women have already demonstrated staggering success over the course of their careers and have the ambition and commitment to enact real change as public leaders. They follow in the footsteps of our first and second cohorts who continued to go from strength to strength and will undoubtedly serve as sisters and supporters as our new leaders embark on their Amujae journey.”

The 2023 cohort of Amujae Leaders includes.