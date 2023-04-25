Shares

Infinix launched their newest device in the Hot series, the Hot 30 early this month. The series consists of three phones that is the HOT 30, HOT 30 Play and HOT 30i models.

The Infinix Hot 30 is powered by a Helio G88 processor, with an 8-core architecture design containing two powerful ARM Cortex-A75 cores with a maximum frequency of 2.0GHz.

It comes with a 6.78-inch perforated screen with a 1080P high resolution, 90Hz high refresh rate, and 270Hz touch sampling rate. It has a maximum brightness of 600nit and a color gamut of 96% DCI-P3 for vivid visual performance when viewing photos and videos.

It has with a dual camera setup i.e. 50 Megapixel (wide) and a VGA, coupled with a 8 MP selfie camera. It comes with 256 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM and run on the Android 13 operating system.

We recently received an Infinix Hot 30 unit and below is the unboxing video;

The Infinix Hot 30 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.64 x 3.02 x 0.33 inches

Build: Glass front , plastic frame, plastic back

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.78 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels

OS: Android 13

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G88 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Main camera: 50 MP (wide), VGA

Selfie camera: 8 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast Charging 33w

Colors: Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire

Pricing