Infinix launched their newest device in the Hot series, the Hot 30 early this month. The series consists of three phones that is the HOT 30, HOT 30 Play and HOT 30i models.
The Infinix Hot 30 is powered by a Helio G88 processor, with an 8-core architecture design containing two powerful ARM Cortex-A75 cores with a maximum frequency of 2.0GHz.
It comes with a 6.78-inch perforated screen with a 1080P high resolution, 90Hz high refresh rate, and 270Hz touch sampling rate. It has a maximum brightness of 600nit and a color gamut of 96% DCI-P3 for vivid visual performance when viewing photos and videos.
It has with a dual camera setup i.e. 50 Megapixel (wide) and a VGA, coupled with a 8 MP selfie camera. It comes with 256 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM and run on the Android 13 operating system.
We recently received an Infinix Hot 30 unit and below is the unboxing video;
The Infinix Hot 30 Specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 6.64 x 3.02 x 0.33 inches
Build: Glass front , plastic frame, plastic back
SIM: Nano-SIM
Screen size: 6.78 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels
OS: Android 13
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G88 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
Internal storage: 256GB
RAM: 8 GB RAM
Main camera: 50 MP (wide), VGA
Selfie camera: 8 MP
USB: USB Type-C 2.0
Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast Charging 33w
Colors: Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire
Pricing
- Hot 30i: Ksh 15,499
- Hot 30 Play: Ksh 18,399
- Hot 30: Ksh 22,899