Shares

Carrefour has announced the launch of a self-checkout service in its Nairobi Westgate Mall store which is the first-of-its-kind in Kenya.

The service allows customers to shop and complete purchases without the assistance of cashiers at the cash counter, saving time and avoiding inconveniences caused by long queues.

To access the service, customers can click ‘Start’ on the self-checkout counter’s digital screen, scan their items using the barcode reader and complete the purchase by tapping on ‘Finish & Pay’. The self-checkout lane accepts cashless payment options including Mpesa, debit or credit cards, and MyCLUB loyalty points for even greater flexibility.

The service will be utilised by customers shopping less than 15 items and is expected to be rolled out in all Carrefour stores in the country following a successful pilot. Currently, the retailer boasts 19 stores countrywide, with 15 located in Nairobi while Kisumu and Mombasa are home to 2 stores each.

Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail said, “The self-checkout service underlines our ongoing commitment to creating seamless shopping experiences for all our customers through adopting global best practices and solutions. The innovative service will allow customers greater freedom, control and convenience while shopping.”

According to the 2019 Grand View Research report, the demand for self-checkout systems is expected to increase with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3 per cent in marketplace value between 2020 and 2027. As customers preferences keep evolving, Carrefour is dedicated to making retail firsts happen in Kenya by observing, analysing and driving trends.