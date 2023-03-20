Shares

LG Electronics has showcased its new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions designed to save consumers more energy and operation costs at Heating, and Air (ISH) 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The solutions include two new products, the Therma V™ R290 Monobloc for residential applications and the Multi V™ I Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system for commercial applications, both designed to deliver strong performance and energy efficiency. By utilizing advanced technologies and convenient energy-saving features, these latest innovations demonstrate LG’s commitment to sustainability and its dedication to promoting an energy-efficient lifestyle.

The Therma V™ R290 Monobloc, which is making its global debut at ISH 2023, is an air source heat pump (ASHP) designed for residential applications. It uses R290 refrigerant, which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of three – significantly lower than the GWP of refrigerants commonly used in heating solutions. The Therma V™ R290 Monobloc delivers dependable indoor heating to keep homes comfortably warm throughout the coldest months of the year.

In addition to the Therma V™ R290 Monobloc, LG is showcasing the Multi V™ I VRF system, which is equipped with LG’s highly evolved AI engine and AI Smart Care technology. The system improves energy savings by up to 24.7 percent1 via spatial and situational learning to adjust cooling and heating power. The Multi V™ I VRF system also leverages LG’s AI Indoor Space Care to maintain an even indoor temperature by automatically turning on and off the indoor units in a given area when occupants are detected.

Reflecting current market trends and a commitment to energy efficiency, LG’s HVAC products at ISH 2023 demonstrate the quality and value that have made the company one of the industry’s biggest players. In addition to the two new products, LG is also showcasing advanced Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) systems, the LG Water Heater, and the Energy Storage System (ESS) and Building Energy Control (BECON) solution for smart energy management.

James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, had this to say,”At LG, we are committed to promoting a more energy-efficient lifestyle. Our latest HVAC solutions, from the new Therma V™ R290 Monobloc to the Multi V™ I VRF system, demonstrate our dedication to this goal. We will continue to develop smart, energy-saving solutions and work towards carbon neutrality.”

LG’s outstanding ASHPs have seen an increase in sales of more than 120 percent over the past year. As ASHP solutions, LG Therma V products use outdoor air to generate energy for cooling and heating, leading to significant gains in operational efficiency. LG Therma V utilizes 75 percent thermal energy harnessed from the air and 25 percent electricity, helping households to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

LG’s HVAC products at ISH 2023 demonstrate the company’s commitment to delivering differentiated customer experiences based on advanced technologies and convenient energy-saving features. With these latest solutions, LG reinforces its strong position in the HVAC market and continues to lead the way toward a more sustainable future.