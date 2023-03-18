Shares

SYSPRO, an ERP software provider has announced new capabilities in its most recent ERP version, along with enriched functionality for improved internal and organizational controls, a connected supply chain, deeper business intelligence and digital dexterity.

Manufacturing leaders today want a centralized Business Intelligence solution that places

intelligence at the heart of business operations. One of the standout features of the new release is SYSPRO Embedded Analytics, which integrates intelligence and data capabilities directly within the ERP system, providing heightened visibility of operational activity across the organization. This empowers SYSPRO users to easily create, customize, and deploy dashboards and visualizations anywhere in SYSPRO, providing real-time, accurate, and relevant data from all aspects of the business.

Another key addition is the Dimension Analysis feature which extends the product’s financial

reporting capability by providing a multi-dimensional, detailed view of an organisation’s financial data allowing users to slice and dice that data with minimal effort.ystem is the Sales Price Hierarchy solution, which the company says extends the price lists and price groups capability, enabling agility in determining price structure, prioritisation, and ease of preparing prices.

The ERP software provider noted that manufacturers and distributors could improve their digital dexterity with the new Application Designer capability as SYSPRO evolves into a Digital Business Platform.

SYSPRO emphasised that “manufacturers and distributors are under pressure to remain competitive and improve internal efficiencies” all while lowering expenses and having quick access to the global delivery of their products.

In turn, the company revealed its Kanban Automated Replenishment which allows SYSPRO clients to handle bin replenishment on a pull system.

Paulo de Matos, Chief Product Officer at SYSPRO, had this to say, “The recent economic volatility has tested the resiliency of manufacturers and distributors and their ability to meet the demand of customers or connect with global supply chains. There is a growing need for visibility and organizational efficiency, which requires businesses to shift away from manual systems and instead leverage meaningful data intelligence. The capabilities of the latest release of SYSPRO ERP Software enables our customers to improve overall control of their business’s value chain.”