Shares

Politicians are among those nominated by President William Ruto to the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS). The President has nominated a total of 50 people and the nominations are subject to parliamentary approval.

“BY DINT OF THE EXECUTIVE ACTION, the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011,” said Felix Koskei, the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service in a statement.

Among those nominated include;

1. Former Nairobi County Governor Dr. Evans Kidero nominated as CAS in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry alongside Vincent Kemosi Mogaka and Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom.

2. Former Siaya County Gubernatorial aspirant Eng. Nicholas Gumbo has been nominated CAS in the Ministry of Roads and Transport. He has been nominated together with former Mumias East Member of Parliament Benjamin Washialo.

3. Former Nairobi Senatorial aspirant Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has been nominated CAS in the Ministry of Co-operatives & Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development. She has nominated together with Amos Chege Mugo.

4. Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has been nominated CAS in the Ministry of Interior & National Administration. Others nominated together with him are former MP Millicent Omanga and Amb. Mohamud Ali Saleh.

5. Former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has been nominated CAS in the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs. He has been nominated together with former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru.

6. Former Bahati MP Onesmus Ngunjri and former Machakos Town MP Vincent Munyaka have been nominated as CAS in the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development.

7. Former Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi has been nominated CAS in the Ministry of Defence

8. Former Nominated MP Wilson Sossion and Rehema Dida Jaldesa have been nominated as CAS in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage.

9. Former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa and Sanya Orre have been nominated CAS in the Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation alongside.

10. Former Chereng’any MP Wesley Korir and former Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar have been nominated as CAS in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts & Sports.

11. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi, Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba and Edwin Sudi Wandabusi have been nominated as CASs in the Office of the Deputy President

12. Sharif Athman Ali, former Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura and Rehema Hassan have been nominated CASs in the Office of the Prime cabinet Secretary.

13. Nandi Gubernatorial candidate Allan Kosgey has been nominated as the CAS in The State Law Office.

14. Journalist Dennis Itumbi and Simon Mwangi Kamau have been nominated CASs in the Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy.