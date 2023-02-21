Shares

When you travel to a new place, you must know all the information you need to travel and be at ease. Unfortunately, travelers often worry about their trip until they arrive and forget topics such as climate, money, the best destinations, festivities, culture, and gastronomy.

What should I know before I travel?

As mentioned above, every traveler must educate himself correctly about all the crucial factors to consider for a successful trip. These are among the most relevant:

The Weather

The climate of a destination always depends on the time of the year you visit it and the region you travel to. You should keep in mind that Vietnam is a country with two distinct seasons. There is a warmer one, which coincides with the rainy season. It also has a dry one, when temperatures are a little more temperate, which we consider the best travel time.

But, this country generally has a hot temperature all year round, approximately 26 degrees Celsius on average. Although it depends on the area, rainfall is concentrated in the third quarter of the year.

Vietnam’s Festivals

Two factors mark Vietnamese festivities: religion, since many celebrations have a spiritual component, especially Buddhism. But on the other hand, many festivals have a particular political character, such as the country’s independence.

Other celebrations in Vietnam are the Vietnamese New Year, the reunification day, and the Vietnamese national day.

Tipping in Vietnam

Tipping is discretionary and voluntary. However, if you have been satisfied with the service you have been offered, it will be appreciated if you show your satisfaction with a tip. In general, it is most common to tip in hotels, restaurants, or tour guides.

Typical gastronomy in the country

Rice or noodles are typical Vietnamese food. Generally, the dishes are not spicy and are accompanied by a spicy sauce, Nuoc Mam, and soy sauce, which you can choose according to your taste.

They have Pho, a traditional Vietnamese breakfast. It is a big bowl of broth flavored with fresh coriander and bean sprouts in which they add noodles with beef or chicken.

You also have dishes like Bo Bia, Bánh Mi, or Che.

Nightlife in the country

The best options for nightlife in Vietnam are in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Clubs usually close at midnight. Only the most tourist-oriented locals are open until 3 am.

The discotheques or clubs are also different from those in the western world. There is often not much space for dancing. It is more like a bar with music in the background.

Language

Vietnam’s official language, and the most used, is Vietnamese. In parallel, there are numerous languages spoken by ethnic minorities, and the older Vietnamese still speak French due to the period of French colonization. You will also be able to communicate in English in tourist areas.

Currency

The country’s national currency is the Vietnamese dong (VND), although the U.S. dollar is frequently used. Credit cards are accepted in tourist restaurants and many hotels for foreigners.

You can also use ATMs to withdraw money, but there is always a transaction fee. Therefore, we recommend taking the necessary cash for the trip and then using the cards that locals allow..

Prepare for a fantastic trip to Vietnam

You will probably need to update your travel documents before entering Vietnam. This is because all international travelers must pass through the country’s border with the required documents to enter.

Although most visitors to Vietnam require a [Vietnam eVisa] before they travel there, you don’t have to worry about the hassle of obtaining one, thanks to iVisa. They are a travel document processing and user support company that will make the process easy for you.