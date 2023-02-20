Shares

Top La Liga Players with Kenyan Heritage

La Liga is Spain’s top professional football league and home to some of the best football players – many of which come from diverse cultural backgrounds. From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham, some of the best footballers in history have played in top La Liga teams, but what many football fans don’t know is that there are several players that have made a name for themselves in the league, and they have Kenyan heritage.

Kenya may not be well-known for its footballers, at least not for the time being, but there are some excellent La Liga players with Kenyan heritage. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top La Liga players with Kenyan heritage – so stay tuned!

Geoffrey Kondogbia – Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Valencia

Geoffrey Kondogbia was born in France to a Central African Republic father and a Kenyan mother. Although he represents the Central African Republic, he spent most of his childhood in Belgium and has mixed Central African and Kenyan heritage.

He is a defensive midfielder who currently plays for Atletico Madrid – a team that often receives odds boosts in popular sportsbooks that you can find through Bonusfinder. Kondogbia began his professional career in France before moving to Spain, where he started his La Liga tenure with the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League record title holder Sevilla. After his short stints in the French club Monaco and the Italian Inter Milan, he returned to La Liga in 2017 to play for Valencia. In 2020, he signed with Atletico Madrid, where he’s one of the key midfielders. He is known for his strong physicality and ability to break up opposition attacks – which is why he’s a vital part of the title-contending Atletico Madrid team.

Inaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao

The 28-year-old Inaki Williams plays as a forward for the Basque La Liga club Athletic Bilbao, a club known for its Basque roots and longevity in the top Spanish football competition.

Williams was born in Bilbao to a Ghanaian father and a Liberian mother, but he also has Kenyan ancestry through his grandmother. Although he initially said that he would represent Spain, he changed his mind when he received an invitation from the Ghana coach Otto Addo in 2022, and he represented the Ghana squad for the World Cup in Qatar. He is a versatile player who can play on either wing and has a knack for scoring important goals, which is one of his strongest sides.

Allan Nyom – Getafe, Leganes

Allan-Roméo Nyom (popularly known as Allan Nyom) is a Cameroonian international that was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. While his father is Cameroonian, his mother is of Kenyan descent. He is a right-back who currently plays for the Secunda Division Leganes – which is the Second league by quality in Spain, but he was a part of La Liga with Getafe CF from 2019 to 2022.

Nyom began his career at the Kadji Sports Academy in Cameroon before moving to Granada in 2009. He played for several other Spanish clubs before joining Getafe in 2019. Nyom is known for his physical strength and solid defensive skills.

Cedric Omoigui – Mallorca

Cedric Omoigui, popularly known as just Cedric, was born in Benin City, Nigeria, to a Kenyan mother and a Nigerian father. His parents moved him to Madrid, Spain, when he was at the age of 2, and he started his career in Spain with the RCD Mallorca youth team, where he made his first-team debut in 2014. Omoigui is famous for his creativity and goal-scoring abilities, and he currently plays for the Racing Santander team in the Spanish Segunda División.

McDonald Mariga – Real Sociedad

McDonald Mariga is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to come out of Kenya. His successful career in Europe, as well as his work off the pitch, have made him a role model for aspiring footballers and young people in Kenya and beyond. His roots are firmly planted in Kenya, as he was born and raised in Nairobi, and started his career with Ulinzi Stars before moving to Sweden to play for Helsingborgs IF.

Primarily known for his defensive and destructive abilities in the midfield, Mariga quickly caught the attention of big European clubs, and he signed with the Serie A team Parma in 2007, and was later transferred to Inter Milan for the 2010 season.

What many people don’t know, however, is that he had a 1-year stint with the Spanish club Real Sociedad throughout the 2011-2012 season, where he made 14 appearances. Product owner Tony Sloterman believes that Mariga is one of the best Kenyan footballers to ever step a foot on the pitch, and he was the first Kenyan to play in a UEFA Champions League Final with the Italian team Inter in 2010.

Mariga had another brief stint in La Liga, playing for Real Oviedo in the Spanish Segunda División during the 2017-18 season.