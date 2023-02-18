Shares

Huawei technologies is deepening its focus on home solar uptake as it pursues the residential solar strategy that will see more homes light up using off-grid electricity.

This will involve designing and rolling out solar lighting and powering solutions that have greater reliability. They can also generate data which the customers can use to make decisions such as offloading their excess power to the national grid.

The drive to power residential homes, to a level they also distribute surplus electricity, is supported by a set of new set of smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions that include Power-M and LUNA. Power-M is a power supply system for multi-scenario applications, flexible for use in apartments, houses or large villas. The Power-M supports seamless switchover between multiple energy inputs, such as solar, grid and generator.

LUNA is an intelligent power system integrating smart power generation, smart power storage and smart power consumption. The LUNA AI system can accurately predict PVC power generation and household electricity consumption under different climate scenarios based on big data learnings of weather and electricity consumption habits. The move is informed by insights on challenges faced by the residential market such as user experiences, mixing manufacturers, quality, service, efficiency and aesthetics.

According to the firm’s President of Digital Power in Sub-Saharan Africa Xia Hesheng, Huawei is betting on the importance of low carbonisation, digitalisation and intelligence to be a deterministic trend in the next 30 or 40 years.

In particular, digitalisation and intelligence are all supported by computing power that consumes a huge amount of electricity,. This is now driving the urgency for the development of clean energy with solar leading from the front as the main source. Xia Hesheng was speaking at the Solar Power Africa Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, where he also outlined Huawei’s 4T Technology philosophy.

“Huawei believes that what it calls “4T” Technologies, will drive the development of Africa’s renewable energy: watT, heaT, baTtery and biT,” he explained, calling on every organization to turn into energy producers from consumers.

“We are happy to see that more enterprises, organisations, and families are actively taking action to change from pure energy consumers to energy producers. We want to use this occasion to call on more stakeholders to join us in this great transformation, let’s use our abundant natural resource, sunshine, to address today’s energy challenges, and in so doing, contribute to a carbon neutral future,” added Hesheng.