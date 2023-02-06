Shares

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that it has launched a new and free transit visa, for passengers with a stop-over in the country. To be eligible for the free transit visa, visitors have to flying with on Saudi Arabian airlines. The eligible Saudi Arabian airlines are Saudia Airlines and Flynas.

The transit visa will allow travellers to stay in Saudi Arabia for four days (96 hours) and will be able to leave the airport and even travel within Saudi Arabia and leave before the visa expires.

The visa will have a validity of three months and will be issued free of charge. Travellers can apply for the transit visa 90 days before they travel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches an electronic service for issuing transit visas for visitors arriving by air. #SaudiTransitVisa pic.twitter.com/SX1vO5j7DL — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 30, 2023

Visitors can apply for the new Saudi Arabia transit visa through the digital platforms of Saudia Airlines and flynas. The applications are then automatically passed to the unified national visa platform at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They are then to processed and the digital transit visa is issued and sent it to the visitor via Email.

“In partnership with our national air carriers, Saudia and Flynas, we are using digital platforms to provide an instant Stopover Visa, which only enhances Saudi’s accessibility and our world-class destination offering,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, chief executive and Saudi Tourism Authority board member.