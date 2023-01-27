Shares

KCB Group has appointed George Odhiambo, as the new MD for the National Bank of Kenya. Prior to his appointment, he has been working the Managing director of its Banque Populaire du Rwanda (BPR) subsidiary.

George has replaced acting NBK boss Peter Kioko, who was picked in June last year after Paul Russo was named KCB Group CEO. Mr Kioko was the director of finance and strategy at National Bank.

Mr Odhiambo is credited with turning around the Rwandan operations and was appointed to lead its merger with Banque Populaire du Rwanda (BPR) in April last year.

He has been replaced by Patience Mutesi, who until last week was the Rwanda country director of TradeMark East Africa, a role she has held since July 2016. Ms Mutesi will take charge of BPR effective February 1, 2023.

BPR chairman George Rubagumya, had this to say, “On behalf of staff, management, and board, I would like to thank George for his undivided commitment during his time as Managing Director. I believe we are in a strong financial position to foster our desired momentum in the coming years. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

BPR Rwanda Plc is currently the second-largest lender in Rwanda, after local lender — Bank of Kigali Plc Ltd.