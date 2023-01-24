Shares

Every year, mobile technology increasingly becomes the very core of our daily lives and the epicenter of innovation. With these essential devices, we create and consume content that connects, inspires and entertains us.

We stay immersed in the world of an epic game, even on the go. We keep up with colleagues and deadlines when we are away from our desks, and we manage every part of our lives in one convenient place from our health and wellness habits, to appointments, purchases, travel and more.

Our days revolve around these experiences, therefore consumers want devices they can depend on from brands they can trust. At the same time, global challenges like the climate crisis are making us rethink how we live. We have a responsibility to help create a better world now while working toward a more equitable and sustainable future. At Samsung, mobile technology is believed to be the catalyst to enrich people’s lives and to help create that future we envision and, this is the reason why Samsung does what they do in the Mobile eXperience business.

There is no better example of Samsung delivering on this vision than the Galaxy S series. This year, Galaxy S series has extended their innovation heritage by doubling down on their fundamentals. That is why the pro-grade camera system is getting smarter, offering the best photos and videos in any light among the Galaxy smartphones.

Along with the hardware and software optimization, the newest chipset born out of Samsung’s open partnership philosophy enables the fastest and most powerful Galaxy performance. Samsung’s ecosystem connectivity is also getting easier and more seamless than ever.

At the top of the Galaxy S series is the Galaxy S Ultra. It is the product consumers can trust to give the best of the best with redefined performance and quality. Samsung has fully merged the most beloved Galaxy Note experiences into Ultra, pioneering a smartphone with the power, performance, and creative capabilities of two leading Galaxy innovations in one.

The Galaxy S Ultra has truly become the pinnacle of Samsung Mobile’s innovation, a marque that stands out against everything else, and soon consumers will see what Ultra can do in even more device categories.

Performance is not just about more power. It is also about innovation that lasts with less environmental impact. Samsung is committed to combating climate change and is guided by their new environmental strategy that strives to make the technology they depend on more sustainable. That is why they consider every phase of the product lifecycle with sustainability top of mind.

This means building devices that last longer with enhanced durability and reliability. It also means incorporating more recycled materials into more components. Which means collaborating with like-minded partners to bring people closer together and deliver positive change for people and the planet while setting new benchmarks for our industry.

On February 1 at Unpacked, Samsung will showcase how innovation and sustainability is working together to bring the ultimate premium experience.