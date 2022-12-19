Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has opened a new branch at Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi, in a bid to extend its reach to more customers across the country.

The new branch at the Sarit Centre is the 67th to be launched after the bank launched two more branches last month at Greenspan Mall and Likoni Mall in Nairobi and Mombasa respectively.

The physical expansion efforts are also complimented by DTB’s robust online channels including its DTB 24/7 mobile banking app, online banking and USSD options. This comes amid a freeze in the opening of new branches by commercial banks due to the adoption of digital platforms, signalling strong performance and market expectations by the lender.

“We are keen on expanding our presence within Nairobi and more so in Westlands which serves as a business hub for the city. This new branch will enhance banking convenience for retail and business customers due to extended operating hours that will see the branch remain open until 8 p.m. on weekdays and remain accessible on Sundays and public holidays,” said DTB Group CEO, Ms Nasim Devji.

So far this year, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has opened six new branches across the country and is scheduled to open more branches in 2023 as the lender seeks to widen its physical presence in a bid to reach more customers.