Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has taken in the second cohort of 100 students into its Job Shadowing programme.

This is with an aim to provide students with an opportunity to experience the work environment and expose them to various careers in the Bank for a specified period.

A total of 100 students from various accredited universities across the country have joined the programme, for a 2-week period based in various DTB branches and departments both in Nairobi and regionally within the counties.

The students have been recruited in partnership with accredited universities including the University of Nairobi, United States International University, Strathmore University, Mount Kenya University, Daystar University, Africa Nazarene University, Kibabii University, Maseno University and Zetech University.

The students will get to shadow various roles at the bank over the two-week programme, as well as receive a stipend for basic needs. At the end of the programme, they go through a mentorship session on CV writing and presentation skills to adequately prepare them for the job market.

DTB Head of Human Resources Lillian Ngala noted that “We aim, with the Job Shadowing Programme, to give the students who are still in school a chance to interact with the work environment and gain practical experience. This is to encourage the youth to engage themselves in potential career avenues and help harness the talent of youth in this country”.

“As an employer, we’re keen to play our role in ensuring the younger generation has the right skills for the workplace. We want to bridge the gap between the theory students acquire in school and bringing in the practical experience of the world of work” she added.

The DTB Job Shadowing programme was launched last year with 70 students successfully participating, which is now being scaled up to benefit an additional 100 students countrywide.