Shares

East Africa Breweries PLC has launched a new product dubbed ‘’Soiree”, this is an online-party planning platform aimed at creating one-of-a-kind experiences for consumers to celebrate key occasions.

The service which can be found on the bar platform will offer tailored plug-and-play event services. The new offering has various tiered customized services to connect ready consumers and party planners for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, office mixers & more.

Under the initiative, consumers hosting events can go to the website where they will be able to select from pre-set packages or engage the customer care team to get tailored solutions. The package will include event planners, DJs, saxophonists and mixologists.

The packages will start from Ksh. 20,000 and go up to Ksh. 500,000 depending on the value adds that vary dependent on spend. The value adds are in addition to a selection of premium drinks.

Schweppes Mixers, Keringet Water

Mixologist

Cocktail Condiments

Bar Set Up

DJ or saxophonist

Bottle Engraver

Anne Joy Michira, EABL Marketing & Innovations Director East Africa, had this to say, “Part of our strategy as EABL this year is to connect with our consumers and party planners by offering a personalized experience that suits our customer’s needs,” said

The launch of The Bar Soiree is in line with EABL’s goal of impacting the community by creating an ecosystem where jobs are available, and consumers enjoy convenience.