Shares

Equity has partnered with the Women on Boards Network (WOBN) on its 2nd edition of the WOBN Awards held in Nairobi.

The awards recognize exceptional individuals and organizations who exemplify outstanding leadership by promoting and impacting gender diversification and inclusion.

This year’s awards ceremony was themed “Celebrating Gender Diversity and Inclusion.” The Women on Boards Network was created in 2014 with the aim of promoting inclusion of women on boards. It brings together women from diverse fields and ranks for mentoring and training sessions.

Equity Group Executive Director Mary Wamae said “We are making progress in terms of gender inclusion and diversity, but we have just scratched the surface. Whose job is it? It is my responsibility in whatever position and industry I am in, to mentor other men and women so we can build a society of people with good values.I am truly honored to have been recognized last year. I have been doing more mentorship as a result of the award. I felt a sense of responsibility to do more because I realized there is something, I know that can empower women.”

Mary who won the 2021 Overall Women on Boards Award presented the 2022 Overall Women on Boards Award to Winnie Ngumi CEO of Space &Style.