Pwani Oil has partnered with Kenya Primary School Head Teachers Association (KEPSHA), to announce the opening of its 2nd annual National Essay Writing Championship.

Last year, the competition attracted at least 23,000 schools and was in line with Pwani Oils’ mission to refine the lives of communities around them by sharpening creative writing and thinking skills among pupils.

Working closely with the KEPSHA, Pwani Oil shall run the competition until 22nd November 2022. Thereafter, the judges shall retreat to review the submissions and schools shall retreat for National Exams and the December holiday. It targets grades 6 and 7 who will focus on this year’s theme dubbed; Roses are Red and Violets are blue, Color the world to reflect you.

This year, Choco Primo, Kartasi, and Umoja Rubber bearing special interests in the Kenyan Child will also join Pwani Oil and KEPSHA among the sponsors of the competition. From Pwani Oil, Sawa bathing Soap is this year’s main sponsor of the competition. The brand boasts of six Sawa soap variants which include Rose, Original, Herbal, Strawberry, Lemon + Honey and the latest entrant Sawa Chocolate.

Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde said, “We have received tremendous positive feedback from participants of past competitions hence our desire to roll out the competition once again for more pupils to benefit. Upon its completion, we shall have a mentorship program for the winners as is our tradition”

KEPSHA National Chairman Johnson Nzioka said, “Competency-Based Curriculum is about teaching children to be all rounded, especially in their areas of God-given talents, this year’s contest dubbed “Roses are Red, Violets are Blue; colour the world to reflect you” will not only strengthen the value of accumulating knowledge to improve writing skills and creative thinking but also earn participants recognition beyond a classroom grade. I wish all the participants success and may the judges be fair in their marking so as not to demoralize the efforts of the learners.”

In the 2021 contest, out of the 47 winners at the county level, 24 were girls and 23 were boys, a clear indication that our learners are competing at equal levels.

At the end of the competition, winners will be awarded with a gift hamper from Trufoods, Choco Primo and Kartasi and the Top 5 national winners will be awarded a fully paid 3-day trip to the coast as well as a prize-giving ceremony at the Pwani Oil facility.