Shares

Daikin India, has unveiled a Center of Excellence program in partnership with Don Bosco Boys Technical Institute as a part of its ongoing Skill Africa Initiative.

The program is set to expose underprivileged students to the latest advanced technological know-how on indoor air systems thus improving their future career prospects, bridging the gap between industry and academia.

Daikin’s Deputy Regional General Manager, India and East Africa, Mr. Toshiharu Tsurumaru, had this to say, “This partnership is aimed at upgrading training in Air Conditioning to international standards. We at Daikin are committed towards excellence in technology and quality; and this initiative will provide a platform to these students to enhance their skills and get access to world class training in Air-conditioning. Having identified skill development as a challenge in Africa, Daikin is at the forefront with government & educational institutions to develop skill mediums making the youth of Kenya more employable.”

These facilities dubbed Daikin Center of Excellence (CoE) will be expanded to other institutes and this collaborative relationship with educational institutions will provide a platform for students to develop skills as per international standards in new Technologies, helping them better their employability. The COEs supported by Daikin, are reinforced with many Daikin technologies, working models, literature & study material for the students & faculty.

Daikin will share its training resources across all COE and deserving students may be considered for placement opportunities in Daikin or channel partners such as internships, live projects, fixed-term employment contracts, etc.

The event was also graced by representatives of JETRO, Japan, the Embassy of Japan in Kenya, members of the Ministry of Education in Kenya, students of Don Bosco society and channel partners of Daikin Airconditioning in East Africa.

Earlier this year, Daikin, a Japanese-based company whose products are sold in 170 countries, entered the Kenyan market with an eye on growing its presence in the East African region.