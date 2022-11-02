Shares

After a long wait, Safaricom finally announced the commercial launch of its 5G network in select parts across the country sometime last week. So far, the telco has 35 5G sites spread across the country but they plan to expand this to more than 150 across nine towns.

With the commercial launch of 5G, people have started shopping for phones that are 5G enabled so as to be able to enjoy the benefits of the network. I had the privilege of attending the launch and those who had 5G phones were experiencing some crazy download speeds clocking up to 250 Mbps. For comparison, the maximum download speed that you can get on 4G is about 100 Mbps.

Being that 5G is still new, many people have complained that 5G enabled phones are expensive and out of the reach of the common mwananchi. However, there is no need to worry as Xiaomi has a 5G smartphone for each category.

Check out the devices available in the Kenyan Market;

Mid Range

Redmi Note 10 5G (4GB RAM+128GB) – Kshs 26,199

Redmi Note 10 5G (6GB RAM+128GB – Kshs 28,699

Redmi Note 11 pro plus 5G (8GB RAM+256GB) – Kshs 49,899

High End

Xiaomi 11T Pro (8GB RAM+256GB) – Kshs 64,999

Xiaomi 12 (12GB RAM+256GB) Ksh. 89,599

Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB RAM+256) 104,999

As you can see, Xiaomi has priced their midrange phones fairly thus enabling anyone to be able to upgrade without digging too deep in their pockets.