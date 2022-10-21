Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship brand Kenya Cane has partnered with Savara Mudigi in a campaign dubbed “Greats Toast Twice.”

The campaign seeks to champion and celebrate everyday Kenyan achievements and inspire the next generation to continue their legacy of excellence.

Savara will work with the brand to bring to life activities carefully curated to encourage Kenyans to celebrate and cherish every achievement no matter how small. This is in line with KBL’s commitment to the SDG Global agenda to provide opportunities for young people.

Sarava is a multifaceted artiste who sings produces, performs, writes and curates music, popularly known as a vibe curator. Having been born in the populous Eastlands area, Savara is no newcomer to dealing with obstacles and through hard work and focus, has become the multi-talented individual we see today. From being the firepower with Sauti Sol’s machinery to founding Sol Generation one of Kenya’s leading record labels, he continues to embark on his journey to reach global heights and status. A journey Kenya Cane is elated to be a part of.

“I am happy to collaborate with Kenya Cane, a brand that reflects who I am as an artiste, business person, and young person living in Kenya,” said Savara. “Coming from humble beginnings greatness was all we aspired to, and I’m grateful to be an inspiration to this generation and the next, and be toasting to all the strides they make in their quest to greatness”

Marketing Manager – Spirits, Kennedy Mutula, had this to say, “We are excited to work with Savara a talented artiste who represents the Kenyan spirit of charting your path, celebrating achievements, and at the same time learning from mistakes. He is a reflection of the boundless potential that young people in this country has to offer and through this partnership, we hope to inspire even more individuals to keep working on their dreams.”

Over the next few months, the brand intends to work with more artistes through a cultural extravaganza that will engage consumers to proudly celebrate their Culture through music, food and heritage. They will additionally roll out a national consumer promotion to shine a spotlight on Kenyans doing amazing things across the country.

Since its foundation in 1976, Kenya Cane has had a rich heritage interwoven with the history of the Kenyan nation.

A beverage proudly made in Kenya by Kenyans that has not only embedded itself in many significant memories but also a marker of our experiences. Kenya cane is available in various variants KC Smooth, KC Coconut, KC Pineapple, and KC Citrus Fusion.