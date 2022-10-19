Shares

The Nairobi West Hospital has launched the first Bone Marrow Transplant Unit in Kenya.

The center will provide a broad range of integrated and patient-centric services for the diagnosis and management of all kinds of blood disorders in adults and children, including cancers of the blood.

Access to quality, affordable specialised healthcare in Kenya has been a major pain point for most patients who have to travel abroad for advanced medical procedures like a bone marrow transplant. An effective bone marrow transplant unit backed by world leading specialists could make Kenya a medical tourism destination.

Professor Andrew Kanyi Gachii, Chief Medical Director at The Nairobi

West Hospital, had this to say, “The Bone Marrow Transplant Unit is an integral part of The Nairobi West Hospital, one of Kenya’s leading Level 6B multidisciplinary hospitals. The hospital aims to provide easy access to bone marrow transplants as

a possible cure for patients with complex blood disorders. Our dedicated and internationally recognised transplant specialists embrace the values of innovation, collaboration, confidentiality, empathy, integrity, and focus on providing comprehensive care to all patients. This is also an aim to be the leading BMT unit not only in East Africa, but across Africa.”

Dr. Guarav Dixit, Head of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, had this to say,”In some instances, BMT offers the only hope of cure in treating blood cancers like Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) and Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia (ALL), that would be otherwise be difficult to treat with conventional chemotherapy alone. It is usually a safe procedure for patients with sickle cell disease , if done at a young age. Other emerging indications that can be treated with BMT include Multiple Sclerosis and Paediatric immunodeficiencies. It is important to note that this therapy is evidence-based across the globe, and now readily available in Kenya to all who may need it in a world class facility that can rival many in the west.”