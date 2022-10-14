Shares

The Board of Absa Bank Kenya PLC has appointed Yusuf Omari to take over as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director effective 1 November 2022. This after Jeremy Awori steps down from office on 31 October 2022.

Yusuf is a long serving member of the Executive Committee and the Board, he has also held a variety of senior positions within the Bank, including Regional Head of Internal Audit, Regional Head of Compliance and currently serves as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO), a role he has held since 2009.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the Strathmore Business School and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Nairobi. He also holds an Advanced Management Programme (AMP) Certification from the International Institute of Management Development (IMD, Switzerland) and from Strathmore Business School in association with IESE Business School (Spain). Yusuf is a Fellow of the Institute of Certified Public Accountant (FCPA) and a member of the Institute of Certified Internal Auditors.

“I am confident that this appointment will help us to continue executing our strategy whilst ensuring a smooth leadership transition,” said Mr. Charles Muchene, the Absa Bank Kenya PLC Chairman of Board.