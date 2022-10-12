Shares

India’s Hero Motorcorp has launched VIDA V1, a new age fully- integrated electric vehicle (EV). The scooter was designed and developed at Hero’s state-of-the-art R&D hubs, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich.

VIDA V1 is being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s Garden Factory at Chittoor, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The development and production of the VIDA V1 follows all-encompassing approach to sustainability involving compliance with strict environmental and social standards in the extraction of raw materials, plus the use of electricity from renewable sources and a high proportion of recycled materials in the mix.

Available in two variants –V1 Pro and V1 Plus, the new Electric Scooter can be booked online on and at VIDA Experience Centers in Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru from October 10, 2022 onwards at an attractive price of USD 31.

VIDA V1 Plus is available in three exciting colors – Matte White, Matte Sports Red and Gloss Black while VIDA V1 Pro comes in four colors, including these three and Matte Abrax Orange.

VIDA, offers a comprehensive Charging package for maximum flexibility based on numerous customized programs for hassle-free charging at home, on the road and at work. VIDA V1 will come with a removable battery. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

VIDA V1 features a high-voltage Li-Ion based battery with Nickel Manganese Cobalt chemistry having a net energy content of 3.94 kWh in VIDA V1 Pro and for the VIDA V1 Plus has a net energy content of 3.44 kWh. Batteries can stand shock loads and have gone through many industry-first test protocols for reliability.The VIDA V1 comes with standard five-year warranty for 50,000 kms. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for three years or up to 30,000 kilometers.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, “The launch of VIDA V1, powered by Hero, heralds a new chapter in sustainable mobility. VIDA meaning ‘life’, is a promise of a better world. An affirmation of life itself! A quality of life that ensures wellness, vitality, joy, and the permission to dream! the VIDA V1 will play a

crucial role by reducing tail-pipe emissions, promoting eco-friendly behavior and leading to a conscious shift in overall consumption patterns. We must redesign the entire value system and ecosystem of a product and service to have meaningful results for the future of our planet. We have taken the responsibility to contribute towards building a sustainable future, so that the generations that come after us inherit a better planet than the one that we live in. With our tagline ‘Make Way’, VIDA V1 is paving the path to a greener & cleaner planet.”