The Roto Tanks’ Lesso Lessons project has bagged a prestigious Loeries Africa and Middle East Grand Prix, 2 Golds and a Silver. The initiative, which aims to use traditional patterned cloth wraps – ‘Lessos’ to educate young Kenyan mothers in rural areas on proper postnatal nutritional care, also won a Cannes Gold Lion and a Yellow Pencil at D&AD earlier this year.

Launched in 2022 in partnership with the Ministry of Health Kenya and Ogilvy Africa’s Give Program, the project has so far reached 2000 women and aims to reach 1 million by 2030.

This year, over 2,500 entries were received. 607 brands represented by 262 agencies from 18 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

“This is recognition of the fact that a simple idea can shape the future of generations to come. Also, a testament to the age-old adage of ‘It takes a village to raise a child’. The first 24 months are critical for a child’s nutrition and development, and I am grateful that through this campaign, we get to creatively educate mothers by using what they relate with the most, a lesso,” said Heril Bangera, CEO -Roto Tanks.

Yash Deb, former Ogilvy Africa’s Executive Creative Director, had this to say, “It’s encouraging that this campaign emerged a winner amongst many other great entries. It goes to show that simplicity does win and having the community at the center of creativity when seeking behavior change is key,” said Yash Deb, Co-Founder and Creative Partner, The Bar Africa.

