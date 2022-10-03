Shares

Climate Story Lab Africa (CSL Africa) on Thursday, September 29 convened a meeting to discuss solutions to the climate crisis. The event was powered by Docubox East Africa, in partnership with Climate Justice Resilience Fund (CJRF), Doc Society, and the Heinrich Boll Foundation Nairobi.

The meeting included storytellers, climate leaders, creatives, young innovators, and community representatives at the forefront of climate change. They shares African perspectives, experiences, and solutions to the climate crisis.

The 2022 edition included storytelling projects being made on the continent in collaboration with affected communities. They ranged from from documentary films to board games and fashion installations showcasing climate conscious engagement.

The hybrid event, happening for the second time in Africa, continues to interrogate the theme: What is the Climate Justice Narrative for Africa?.

“This year we are agreeing that yes, Africa is a victim of climate change. But this is not the only narrative. Africa is fully endowed with a bounty of renewable sources of energy and minerals used in clean energy technologies,” says Emily Wanja, Climate Story Lab Africa Lead.

Africa is getting ready to host COP27 in Egypt in November, and CSL Africa comes just a few weeks after the Climate Week Africa conference in Gabon.

Climate Story Lab Africa is part of Climate Story Labs Global by Doc Society.