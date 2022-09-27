Shares

Applications are now open for the Polygon Bootcamp Africa, an eight week intensive educational course and hackathon for Web3 developers in Africa. The bootcamp is in partnership with Xend Finance.

The bootcamp will consist of a six-week learning and a two-week hackathon phase where participants will have to build decentralized projects on Polygon Blockchain and compete for financial and mentorship prizes. The bootcamp intends to bring together more than 2,000 developers from five African countries, namely: Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Rwanda. All participants will receive certificates.

The Polygon Bootcamp Africa mentors and judges include; Iyinoluwa Aboyeji of Future Africa, Dalip Tyagi of Polygon, Yele Bademosi of Nestcoin, Steph Orpilla of Polygon, Shodipo Ayomide of Polygon, Victor Asemota of EdoInnovates, Damilare Aregbesola of Polygon, Prosper Otemuyiwa of Eden Life Inc., Jude Dike of GetEquity, Mayowa Tudonu of Shard Labs, Njoku Emmanuel of LazerPay, and Ugochukwu Aronu of Xend Finance.

The bootcamp will have two tracks namely: the Beginners track and the Mastery track. The Beginners track will focus on the introduction to Web3. This track will be open for developers who are new in the web3 space and do not have any Web3 experience yet. The best performing developer in this category will win $5000, while the first and second runners-up will get $3000 and $2000 respectively. Additionally, the next top 10 projects will each get $500.

The Mastery track will focus on advanced Web3 learning, and is targeted at those who have some experience in the Web3 space. The first, second and third project in this category will be awarded $10000, $7000 and $5000 respectively. The top three projects will also get direct access to Polygon’s Accelerator program, for further mentorship and funding, while the next top 30 projects will each be awarded $750.

Timeline

Sep. 26: 🥳 Applications open

Oct. 7: 😴 Applications close

Oct. 10: 📚Learning phase begins

Nov. 18: 📚Learning phase ends

Nov. 21: ⭐Hackathon begins

Dec. 2: 🎆Hackathon ends

Dec. 5: 🧑‍⚖️ Judging begins

Dec. 19: 🏆 Hackathon winners livestream

To apply for the bootcamp, head here polygon.technology/africa-bootcamp