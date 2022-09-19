Shares

Braeburn Schools Limited has entered into a binding agreement to purchase the assets and business of Hillcrest Investment Ltd which is the owner of Hillcrest International Schools.

Hillcrest International Schools is a private international day and boarding school which was established in 1965 as a pre-school. The school has grown to now encompass Hillcrest Early Years (HEY), Hillcrest Preparatory School and Hillcrest Secondary School.

Hillcrest Preparatory secured its international school status in 1972, when it became a member of the Independent Association of Prep Schools; joining a conglomerate of British curriculum schools across the world. In 1975 Kenneth Matiba, Stephen Smith, and Frank Thompson partnered to start the Hillcrest Secondary School.

The deal which is subject to approvals from the Competition Authority of Kenya is anticipated to be concluded by the end of the year.