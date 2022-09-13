Shares

Nairobi Garage has opened a two floor coworking space at 20th Century Plaza on Mama Ngina Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The new space is the fifth location for Nairobi Garage and is being opened in response to rising requests for modern workspace within the city’s business heart. “We have seen a rise in requests for the CBD even from our current client base. Our clients have unlimited access across all our locations so this is an exciting opportunity for us to take on so that we stay current and provide comprehensive business solutions,” said the Director of Nairobi Garage, Hannah Clifford.

“A CBD that is, once again, open, elegant, and rapid-to-access, offers an unequalled proposition as the country’s largest commercial concentration, but also requires new types of workspaces. There is little interest in the old, small, cranky workspaces that characterised the centre in recent years. The new businesses moving to the centre of the city want premium space at competitive prices,” said Hannah.

Nairobi Garage provides workspace and meeting rooms to many multinationals, Tier 1 businesses and individual consultants at its four existing hubs. The coworking spaces help businesses establish new business networks, while the hub provides a complete workspace service, from presentation facilities to kitchens, reception services, and business support. They have coworking offices Kilimani, Karen, Spring Valley, Westlands and now Nairobi CBD. The spaces have executive private offices, co-working desks, event space and on-demand meeting room facilities. All spaces are powered by fast internet.

Nairobi Garage is offering free tours of the new CBD workspace that can be booked through join@nairobigarage.com or 0755556955. It is also offering the first month’s workspace for free for any bookings before the end of October.