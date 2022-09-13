Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Group CEO Nasim Devji has been listed as one of the Top 25 Powerful Women in the C-Suite Impacting Business 2022 by the Business Monthly magazine.

Mrs. Devji has been recognised for her role in steering DTB’s expansion drive to complement the group’s business growth strategy as a leading financial institution in East Africa. This includes an increase of 17 branch outlets by end 2022, aligned with DTB’s efforts to deepen its market presence and increase value through its assets beyond 2022.

This addition will increase DTB’s branch network in Kenya from 63 to 81, and the total branch network across East Africa from 129 to 146.

Speaking to this achievement, DTB Group CEO and MD, Nasim Devji said “It is a privilege to be recognized in this list. I am keen to ensure that we deliver on our commitment to create convenience for our customers, grow our market presence and deliver value for our shareholders while protecting our planet, our people and our communities.”

DTB net earnings increased to Ksh 4.4 B in 2021 compared to Ksh 3.5 B over a similar period in 2020, representing an increase of 25.7%. The Group’s loans and advances to customers increased to Ksh 220.4 B in 2021 from Ksh 20.6 B in 2020. Customers’ deposits increased to 331.4 B in the same period, up from 298.2 B in 2020.