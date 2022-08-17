Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has announced that it will display an array of products that will break new grounds in technology advancements next month at the IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

The IFA is Europe’s premier consumer electronics trade show. Last held in 2019, the show is back on the ground in the German capital after a two-year hiatus and ready to wow visitors from all over the world.

Kenyan consumers of LG products have been invited to the exhibition to experience the innovations up close and in person from September 2nd to September 6th.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim said, “The LG booth at IFA 2022 will display LGs vision of reimagined technology, rediscovered lifestyles and redefined experiences, besides breaking new grounds in technology, we shall further offer unique, new solutions and services designed to deliver unparalleled customer experiences”.

The exhibition is held under the theme of Life, Reimagined. Kenyans attending the exhibition can discover LG’s latest innovations, and learn how the company is reimagining the customer experience, at its booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin.

Those who cannot attend IFA in person can still explore the LG booth by checking out the LG Booth video, which will be uploaded on the LG Global YouTube channel.